Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for KROS FY2025 Earnings

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Free Report) – HC Wainwright boosted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Keros Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 6th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Maldonado now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.68 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.20). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Keros Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.74) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Keros Therapeutics’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($4.01) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($4.71) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($3.42) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($2.68) EPS.

Get Keros Therapeutics alerts:

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.93. Keros Therapeutics had a net margin of 26.12% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $14.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.41) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3585.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Keros Therapeutics from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keros Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.11.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Keros Therapeutics

Keros Therapeutics Trading Up 5.2%

Shares of KROS stock opened at $17.04 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.53 and its 200 day moving average is $14.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $519.21 million, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.12. Keros Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.12 and a 12 month high of $72.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Keros Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Corebridge Financial Inc. grew its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 16,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 149.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey grew its position in Keros Therapeutics by 29.7% in the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 8,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Keros Therapeutics by 45.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271 shares in the last quarter. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Keros Therapeutics

In other news, major shareholder Adar1 Capital Management, Llc sold 5,389,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total transaction of $95,659,436.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Pontifax Management 4 G.P. (20 sold 4,787,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total transaction of $84,975,125.25. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 22.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Keros Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with disorders that are linked to dysfunctional signaling of the transforming growth factor-beta family of proteins in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Keros Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keros Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.