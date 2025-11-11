Leerink Partnrs Has Positive Outlook of LXEO FY2025 Earnings

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXEO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs upped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, November 5th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Foroohar now expects that the company will earn ($1.87) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($2.30). The consensus estimate for Lexeo Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.14) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Lexeo Therapeutics’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.14) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.30) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.57.

Shares of NASDAQ LXEO opened at $8.52 on Monday. Lexeo Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.45 and a 52 week high of $11.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.17. The firm has a market cap of $460.08 million, a P/E ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.74.

Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.15.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics by 363.1% in the second quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 4,424,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,787,000 after buying an additional 3,469,210 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Lexeo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,117,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lexeo Therapeutics by 142.4% during the 2nd quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 3,589,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108,474 shares in the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP raised its holdings in Lexeo Therapeutics by 184.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 3,228,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,977,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lexeo Therapeutics by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,226,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,783,000 after purchasing an additional 223,424 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Eric Adler sold 3,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total value of $30,235.08. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 73,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,953.34. This trade represents a 4.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tai Sandi See sold 3,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total value of $34,758.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 65,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,806.28. This trade represents a 5.57% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 29,091 shares of company stock valued at $232,007 in the last three months. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage genetic medicine company that focuses on hereditary and acquired diseases. The company develops LX2006, which is an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia (FA) cardiomyopathy; LX2020, an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of plakophilin-2 arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy; LX2021, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of DSP cardiomyopathy associated with it; and LX2022, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, or HCM caused by TNNI3 gene.

