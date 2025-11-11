Comparing Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) and Suruga Bank (OTCMKTS:SUGBY)

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Free Report) and Suruga Bank (OTCMKTS:SUGBY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Great Southern Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Suruga Bank pays an annual dividend of $1.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Great Southern Bancorp pays out 28.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Suruga Bank pays out 25.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Great Southern Bancorp and Suruga Bank”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great Southern Bancorp $229.40 million 2.85 $61.81 million $6.02 9.58 Suruga Bank $598.19 million 2.64 $133.17 million $6.79 11.78

Suruga Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Great Southern Bancorp. Great Southern Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Suruga Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Great Southern Bancorp and Suruga Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Southern Bancorp 19.80% 11.38% 1.17% Suruga Bank 19.87% 6.98% 0.60%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Great Southern Bancorp and Suruga Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Great Southern Bancorp 1 3 0 0 1.75 Suruga Bank 0 0 0 0 0.00

Great Southern Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $59.50, suggesting a potential upside of 3.16%. Given Great Southern Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Great Southern Bancorp is more favorable than Suruga Bank.

Volatility & Risk

Great Southern Bancorp has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Suruga Bank has a beta of -0.09, meaning that its stock price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

41.7% of Great Southern Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.9% of Great Southern Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Great Southern Bancorp beats Suruga Bank on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Great Southern Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that provides a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises residential and commercial real estate loans, commercial business loans, construction loans, home improvement loans, and unsecured consumer loans, as well as secured consumer loans, such as automobile loans, boat loans, home equity loans, and loans secured by savings deposits. It also provides insurance and merchant banking services. The company was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Springfield, Missouri.

About Suruga Bank

(Get Free Report)

Suruga Bank Ltd. provides various banking and financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Japan. The company offers deposit products, such as time, ordinary, savings, foreign currency, and other deposits, as well as current and general accounts; card, housing, second house, startup, and business up term loans, as well as loans by purpose; credit and debit cards; overdrafts; and other financing products. It also provides investment trust, public bond, pension contribution, insurance, inheritance/trust, lottery, foreign currency, pay-easy, web direct, safe deposit box, external linkage, foreign remittance, fund management, e-combination, payment, nursing care/medical care/dispensing compensation receivable factoring, mortgage, and Internet and telephone banking services. In addition, the company offers staffing, money lending, guarantee, printing, leasing, and agency services. The company was incorporated in 1895 and is headquartered in Numazu, Japan.

