Nexus Infrastructure (LON:NEXS) Shares Down 5.6% – Here’s What Happened

Nexus Infrastructure plc (LON:NEXS – Get Free Report) shares dropped 5.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 132.10 and last traded at GBX 132.10. Approximately 168 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 11,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 140.

Nexus Infrastructure Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 132.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 148.06. The stock has a market capitalization of £11.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.41.

Get Nexus Infrastructure alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Charles Sweeney acquired 3,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 127 per share, for a total transaction of £4,987.29. Also, insider Dawn Hillman bought 3,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 127 per share, for a total transaction of £4,954.27. Insiders purchased 11,559 shares of company stock valued at $1,494,110 over the last 90 days. 21.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Nexus Infrastructure

Nexus is a leading provider of civil engineering infrastructure solutions through its two subsidiaries: Tamdown Group Limited and Coleman Construction & Utilities Limited.

Tamdown provides a range of civil engineering and infrastructure solutions to the UK housebuilding sector, with operations focused on the South-East of England and London.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nexus Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexus Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.