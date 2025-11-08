Stephens Cuts Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Price Target to $40.00

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Stephens from $55.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Upstart in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Upstart from $82.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Upstart in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Upstart from $78.00 to $54.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $93.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.58.

Get Upstart alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Upstart

Upstart Trading Up 2.3%

UPST stock opened at $38.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.46 and a beta of 2.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.76. Upstart has a 1-year low of $31.40 and a 1-year high of $96.43.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $277.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.94 million. Upstart had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 3.33%.The business’s revenue was up 70.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. Upstart has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Upstart will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Upstart

In related news, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 1,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $99,593.19. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 21,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,459,016.01. The trade was a 6.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 13,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total value of $823,469.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 297,904 shares in the company, valued at $18,207,892.48. This trade represents a 4.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 106,214 shares of company stock worth $6,803,558. Company insiders own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Upstart

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Upstart by 23.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Upstart by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Upstart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $550,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Upstart by 1,675.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 118,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,463,000 after purchasing an additional 112,002 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Upstart by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares in the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Upstart Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.