Fidelity European Trust (LON:FEV) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Fidelity European Trust (LON:FEV – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 415.08 and traded as high as GBX 423. Fidelity European Trust shares last traded at GBX 415, with a volume of 1,349,974 shares traded.

Fidelity European Trust Stock Down 1.2%

The company has a market capitalization of £2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 43.73 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 415.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 406.63.

Get Fidelity European Trust alerts:

Fidelity European Trust (LON:FEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 5th. The company reported GBX 8.84 EPS for the quarter. Fidelity European Trust had a net margin of 93.84% and a return on equity of 12.65%. Analysts forecast that Fidelity European Trust will post 62.9906542 EPS for the current year.

About Fidelity European Trust

Fidelity European Trust PLC aims to be the cornerstone long-term investment of choice for those seeking European exposure across market cycles.

The Trust invests predominantly in continental European equities (and their related securities) and up to 20% of gross assets may be invested in companies outside of the continent.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity European Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity European Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.