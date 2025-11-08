Fidelity European Trust (LON:FEV) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Posted by on Nov 8th, 2025

Fidelity European Trust (LON:FEVGet Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 415.08 and traded as high as GBX 423. Fidelity European Trust shares last traded at GBX 415, with a volume of 1,349,974 shares traded.

Fidelity European Trust Stock Down 1.2%

The company has a market capitalization of £2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 43.73 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 415.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 406.63.

Fidelity European Trust (LON:FEVGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 5th. The company reported GBX 8.84 EPS for the quarter. Fidelity European Trust had a net margin of 93.84% and a return on equity of 12.65%. Analysts forecast that Fidelity European Trust will post 62.9906542 EPS for the current year.

About Fidelity European Trust

(Get Free Report)

Fidelity European Trust PLC aims to be the cornerstone long-term investment of choice for those seeking European exposure across market cycles.

The Trust invests predominantly in continental European equities (and their related securities) and up to 20% of gross assets may be invested in companies outside of the continent.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity European Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity European Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.