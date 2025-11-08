Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Price Target Raised to $75.00

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Free Report) had its price target raised by Citizens Jmp from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Citizens Jmp currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on XMTR. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Xometry in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Xometry from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Xometry in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Xometry from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, JMP Securities set a $75.00 price target on Xometry in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xometry currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.89.

Xometry Price Performance

Xometry stock opened at $64.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.85 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 3.62. Xometry has a 1 year low of $18.59 and a 1 year high of $65.08.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The company had revenue of $180.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.25 million. Xometry had a negative net margin of 9.80% and a negative return on equity of 6.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. Xometry has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Xometry will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Xometry

In related news, CFO James Miln sold 598 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total transaction of $30,049.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 144,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,241,778.75. This trade represents a 0.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Randolph Altschuler sold 9,331 shares of Xometry stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.31, for a total transaction of $469,442.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 310,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,609,734.01. This trade represents a 2.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 9.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xometry

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xometry by 160.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Xometry by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in Xometry by 825.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xometry during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Xometry during the third quarter worth about $47,000. 97.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xometry Company Profile

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source custom-manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, multi jet fusion, and lubricant sublayer photo-curing; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

Featured Stories

