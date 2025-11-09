Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC Purchases 355 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. $WM

Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC boosted its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 35.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 57,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,064,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the period. GPM Growth Investors Inc. increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 50.6% in the second quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 16,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after acquiring an additional 5,588 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter worth about $4,361,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al purchased a new position in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,865,000. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of WM opened at $201.87 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $194.11 and a fifty-two week high of $242.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $225.24. The stock has a market cap of $81.33 billion, a PE ratio of 31.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 33.00%. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. Waste Management has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th were paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Waste Management from $277.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $250.00 to $243.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $268.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $271.00 to $266.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.44.

Waste Management Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

