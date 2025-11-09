Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC Grows Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated $CSL

Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 58.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSL. Baron Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 623 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 68 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 829 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 2.1% in the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 2.2% during the second quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carlisle Companies Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE CSL opened at $318.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $341.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $370.82. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $311.41 and a 12-month high of $472.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The conglomerate reported $5.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.47 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 39.10% and a net margin of 15.48%.Carlisle Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.78 EPS. Carlisle Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on CSL. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Monday, October 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Carlisle Companies from $440.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Carlisle Companies from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $430.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $386.67.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

