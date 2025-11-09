Vanguard Information Technology ETF $VGT Shares Purchased by Winthrop Capital Management LLC

Winthrop Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for about 7.8% of Winthrop Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Winthrop Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $30,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $773,405,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $454,530,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,125,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,322,550,000 after acquiring an additional 359,822 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 210.4% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 88,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,911,000 after purchasing an additional 59,877 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 623,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $338,123,000 after purchasing an additional 50,870 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $761.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $112.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $747.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $679.72. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $451.00 and a 52 week high of $806.99.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.