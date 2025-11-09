iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF $IWP is Zions Bancorporation National Association UT’s 4th Largest Position

Zions Bancorporation National Association UT reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 496,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,047 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up 3.7% of Zions Bancorporation National Association UT’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $68,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Ryan Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Berkshire Money Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 101.1% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 436.6% in the 1st quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $139.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.96. The firm has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a PE ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $99.85 and a 1-year high of $145.60.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

