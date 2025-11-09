Zions Bancorporation National Association UT Buys 478,933 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF $VEU

Zions Bancorporation National Association UT grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 685.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 548,781 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 478,933 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for 2.0% of Zions Bancorporation National Association UT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $36,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mengis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,053,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,889,000 after buying an additional 68,519 shares in the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 59.5% in the second quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 34,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after buying an additional 12,908 shares during the period. Finally, Mullooly Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth about $502,435,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

VEU stock opened at $72.32 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.65 and a fifty-two week high of $73.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.24. The company has a market capitalization of $51.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.77.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

