iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA Shares Sold by Winthrop Capital Management LLC

Winthrop Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,556 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 3.3% of Winthrop Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Winthrop Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $13,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IEFA. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 442.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 295.9% in the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $40,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 25.9%

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $87.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.31. The company has a market capitalization of $150.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $66.95 and a 52 week high of $87.36.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

