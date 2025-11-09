Zions Bancorporation National Association UT Sells 1,178 Shares of TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR $TTE

Zions Bancorporation National Association UT trimmed its position in TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 183,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,178 shares during the period. TotalEnergies accounts for 0.6% of Zions Bancorporation National Association UT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $11,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in TotalEnergies by 5.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 640,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,420,000 after buying an additional 34,683 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in TotalEnergies by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 168,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,894,000 after acquiring an additional 12,735 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter valued at about $301,000. 16.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Dbs Bank cut shares of TotalEnergies from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.76.

Shares of TTE opened at $62.24 on Friday. TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR has a fifty-two week low of $52.78 and a fifty-two week high of $65.76. The firm has a market cap of $149.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.00.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $43.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.66 billion. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 6.20%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

