Prospera Financial Services Inc Boosts Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. $PLD

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Prologis were worth $5,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 637.1% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Prologis during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Prologis from $120.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Scotiabank set a $114.00 price target on Prologis and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group set a $137.00 price objective on Prologis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised Prologis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $118.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.56.

Prologis Stock Performance

NYSE PLD opened at $125.57 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.35 and a 1-year high of $127.50. The company has a market capitalization of $116.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.61, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.05. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 36.71%.The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Prologis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.780-5.810 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.78%.

Insider Activity

In other Prologis news, Director Cristina Gabriela Bita sold 1,000 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $111,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 9,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,091,019. The trade was a 9.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Lori A. Palazzolo sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total transaction of $2,783,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 414 shares in the company, valued at $46,090.62. This represents a 98.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,013,665 over the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Prologis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

