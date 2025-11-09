iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF $EMXC Shares Sold by Winthrop Capital Management LLC

Winthrop Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Free Report) by 16.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,026 shares during the quarter. Winthrop Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF were worth $967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. Bulwark Capital Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the first quarter worth $61,000.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Price Performance

EMXC stock opened at $71.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 1-year low of $49.60 and a 1-year high of $73.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.08.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.