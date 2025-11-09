Immutable X (IMX) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $52.43 Million

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 9th. Over the last seven days, Immutable X has traded down 17.6% against the dollar. One Immutable X token can currently be bought for about $0.42 or 0.00000414 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Immutable X has a market capitalization of $842.64 million and $52.43 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Immutable X Profile

Immutable X’s launch date was July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,988,972,528 tokens. Immutable X’s official message board is www.immutable.com/blog. The official website for Immutable X is www.immutable.com. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/.

Immutable X Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IMX is the native utility token of the Immutable X protocol.Immutable X protocol claims zero gas fees, instant trades, and carbon-neutral NFTs for marketplaces, games, and applications without compromise. With an engine that supports over 9,000 transactions per second,”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Immutable X directly using U.S. dollars.

