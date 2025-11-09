Immutable X (IMX) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $52.43 Million

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 9th. Over the last seven days, Immutable X has traded down 17.6% against the dollar. One Immutable X token can currently be bought for about $0.42 or 0.00000414 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Immutable X has a market capitalization of $842.64 million and $52.43 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Immutable X Profile
Immutable X’s launch date was July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,988,972,528 tokens. Immutable X’s official message board is www.immutable.com/blog. The official website for Immutable X is www.immutable.com. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/.
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Immutable X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Immutable X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Immutable X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
