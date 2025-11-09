Walmart Inc. $WMT Stock Position Reduced by Winthrop Capital Management LLC

Winthrop Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,569 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,763 shares during the quarter. Winthrop Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 98,150 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,868,000 after purchasing an additional 21,939 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,849 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 85.9% in the first quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,070 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 3,267 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management raised its position in Walmart by 0.8% during the first quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 15,450 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFC Advisors LLC raised its position in Walmart by 2.5% during the first quarter. IFC Advisors LLC now owns 21,375 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.83, for a total value of $415,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,048,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,861,082.65. This represents a 0.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Suresh Kumar sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.47, for a total transaction of $3,104,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 1,787,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,921,584. The trade was a 1.65% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 151,038 shares of company stock valued at $15,531,616 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Stock Up 0.9%

Walmart stock opened at $102.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.81 and a fifty-two week high of $109.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.46. The firm has a market cap of $818.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.67.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $169.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.02 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Walmart from $111.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Walmart from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up from $112.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, August 18th. Thirty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.40.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

