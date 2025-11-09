4,090 Shares in abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF $GLTR Bought by Winthrop Capital Management LLC

Winthrop Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 100.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000.

abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Trading Up 0.8%

GLTR stock opened at $171.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $165.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.97. abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a 52-week low of $108.71 and a 52-week high of $189.18.

abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Company Profile

