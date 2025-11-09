Winthrop Capital Management LLC Sells 17,493 Shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF $SPHY

Winthrop Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 276,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,493 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF accounts for 1.7% of Winthrop Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Winthrop Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF were worth $6,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Alaska Permanent Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 10,916.7% during the second quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000.

SPHY opened at $23.63 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.21 and a 52 week high of $23.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.63. The company has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.39.

The SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (SPHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield index. The fund tracks an index that measures the performance of USD-denominated junk bonds. SPHY was launched on Jun 18, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

