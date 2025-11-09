Nuance Investments LLC Has $18.15 Million Stock Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. $AWK

Nuance Investments LLC cut its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,593 shares during the period. American Water Works accounts for approximately 1.4% of Nuance Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Nuance Investments LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $18,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in American Water Works in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 8,566.7% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Water Works Stock Performance

Shares of AWK stock opened at $130.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $137.84 and a 200-day moving average of $140.90. The company has a market cap of $25.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.32. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $118.74 and a one year high of $155.50.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.04. American Water Works had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. American Water Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.700-5.750 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 6.020-6.120 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be paid a $0.8275 dividend. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 58.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on AWK shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Monday, October 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Mizuho set a $145.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of American Water Works from $156.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.00.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

