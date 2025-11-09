SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the twenty-eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.2042.

A number of research firms have commented on SEDG. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $24.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 11th. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 284,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,607,000 after purchasing an additional 6,897 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 269,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,171 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $664,000. 95.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $40.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.10. SolarEdge Technologies has a 1-year low of $10.24 and a 1-year high of $41.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.63.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.12. SolarEdge Technologies had a negative net margin of 177.64% and a negative return on equity of 191.53%. The firm had revenue of $339.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($15.33) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. SolarEdge Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies will post -4.54 EPS for the current year.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

