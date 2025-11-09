Fox Run Management L.L.C. Makes New $1.02 Million Investment in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 103.3% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 439.1% in the second quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 66.7% in the second quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $235.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $260.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.63.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In other news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.41, for a total transaction of $438,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 96,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,169,993.26. This trade represents a 2.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Neal Blinde sold 43,200 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.83, for a total transaction of $9,583,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 73,020 shares in the company, valued at $16,198,026.60. This represents a 37.17% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 259,842 shares of company stock worth $57,857,467 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Stock Up 0.4%

COF stock opened at $217.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $139.31 billion, a PE ratio of 91.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.19. Capital One Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $143.22 and a fifty-two week high of $232.45.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $5.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.46 billion during the quarter. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 2.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 101.27%.

Capital One Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.