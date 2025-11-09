Efficient Advisors LLC Invests $421,000 in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust $FXF

Efficient Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust (NYSEARCA:FXF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FXF. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $345,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $487,000.

Get Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust alerts:

Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of FXF stock opened at $109.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.92 and its 200 day moving average is $109.75. Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust has a 1-year low of $96.61 and a 1-year high of $113.12.

About Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (Basket) in exchange for deposits of Swiss Francs and distributes Swiss Francs in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of Swiss Franc plus accrued interest, if any, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust (NYSEARCA:FXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.