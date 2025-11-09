iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF $IDEV Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 220,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,164 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF accounts for 5.1% of FDx Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF were worth $16,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDEV. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 3,243.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,135,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,472,000 after purchasing an additional 4,981,747 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 169.6% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,648,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295,068 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 22.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,230,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,537,000 after purchasing an additional 591,570 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,966,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,555,000 after purchasing an additional 700,939 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,180,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,737,000 after purchasing an additional 159,997 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IDEV opened at $80.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 0.85. iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $61.11 and a 1-year high of $81.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.05.

iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (IDEV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid, and small-cap stocks from developed countries, excluding the US. IDEV was launched on Mar 21, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

