Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF $PNQI Shares Purchased by Efficient Advisors LLC

Efficient Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI – Free Report) by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,290 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,956 shares during the period. Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF were worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 15.0% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 124.5% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period.

PNQI stock opened at $54.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $778.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.49 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.29. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a 52 week low of $37.75 and a 52 week high of $57.22.

The Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (PNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Internet index, a modified-market-cap-weighted index of Internet companies listed in the US. PNQI was launched on Jun 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

