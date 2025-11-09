Efficient Advisors LLC Sells 41,629 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF $VGK

Efficient Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 547,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 41,629 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF makes up about 2.5% of Efficient Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $42,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VGK. Rollins Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rollins Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 4,408 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 53,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,134,000 after purchasing an additional 21,853 shares in the last quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,735,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 32.1% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 51,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,957,000 after purchasing an additional 12,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 280.3% in the second quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 15,482 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $79.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.87 and its 200 day moving average is $77.81. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $62.02 and a 12-month high of $81.75. The stock has a market cap of $27.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.93.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

