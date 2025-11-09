Efficient Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Dollar General Corporation $DG

Efficient Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. grew its position in Dollar General by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Dollar General by 384.3% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Stock Up 3.5%

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $99.27 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.44. Dollar General Corporation has a 12 month low of $66.43 and a 12 month high of $117.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.30.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.30. Dollar General had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The firm had revenue of $10.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Dollar General has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-6.300 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Dollar General Corporation will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 7th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 43.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DG shares. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $114.00 to $112.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and sixteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.64.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

