Positron (OTCMKTS:POSC) Trading 14.1% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Positron Corp. (OTCMKTS:POSC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 14.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.63 and last traded at $1.6085. 10,044 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 17,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.41.

Positron Stock Up 14.1%

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $50.51 million, a PE ratio of -13.40 and a beta of 0.43.

About Positron

Positron Corporation, a nuclear medicine healthcare company, specializes in the business of cardiac positron emission tomography (PET) imaging in the United States. It offers attrius PET scanner, clinical and technical services, and financing solutions enables healthcare providers to accurately diagnose cardiac disease, improve patient outcomes, and practice cost effective medicines.

