Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) Rating Increased to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CRVS. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho set a $13.00 target price on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

CRVS traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 946,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,145,161. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.84 and its 200-day moving average is $5.11. The firm has a market cap of $567.58 million, a PE ratio of -14.34 and a beta of 0.56. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.54 and a 52 week high of $10.00.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Equities analysts anticipate that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRVS. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey bought a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Sender Co & Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $52,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the period. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. 46.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immune modulator product candidates to treat solid cancers, T cell lymphomas, autoimmune, allergic, and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is soquelitinib (CPI-818), a selective covalent inhibitor of interleukin 2 inducible T cell kinase (ITK), which is in a multi-center Phase 1/1b clinical trial for the treatment of peripheral T cell lymphoma, solid tumors, and atopic dermatitis.

