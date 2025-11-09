electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to Hold Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of electroCore in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Get electroCore alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ECOR

electroCore Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ECOR traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.83. The stock had a trading volume of 309,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,406. The stock has a market cap of $46.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.60. electroCore has a twelve month low of $4.16 and a twelve month high of $19.49.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $8.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 million. electroCore had a negative return on equity of 447.87% and a negative net margin of 47.46%. electroCore has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that electroCore will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at electroCore

In other electroCore news, Director Thomas J. Errico acquired 15,000 shares of electroCore stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.47 per share, with a total value of $67,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 281,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,257,862.47. This represents a 5.63% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On electroCore

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ECOR. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its position in electroCore by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 318,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 154,973 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of electroCore by 857.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 161,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 145,047 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of electroCore by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 77,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 30,550 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of electroCore by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 41,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of electroCore by 114.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 19,599 shares in the last quarter. 26.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

electroCore Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

electroCore, Inc, a commercial stage bioelectronic medicine and wellness company, provides non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation technology platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription only handheld device intended for regular or intermittent use for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache, as well as for the treatment of hemicrania continua and paroxysmal hemicrania.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for electroCore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for electroCore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.