Ealixir (OTCMKTS:EAXR) Trading Down 24.5% – Should You Sell?

Ealixir, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EAXR – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 24.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.71 and last traded at $0.71. 1,792 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3,253% from the average session volume of 53 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.94.

Ealixir Stock Down 24.5%

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $280.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.79. The stock has a market cap of $42.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.07 and a beta of 0.53.

About Ealixir

EALIXIR Inc operates as an internet technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its services include Ealixir Removal that protects the online reputation of individuals and companies, and ensures the right to be forgotten by removing negative information on the web; Newsdelete to solve problems related to financial reputation; WEBiD, which drafts detailed reports on online contents and conversations regarding individuals, brands, or companies; Ealixir Story that assists client in writing articles about them; and Ealixir Event Launch helps the companies to promote their event on an international scale.

