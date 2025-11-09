TrueShares Structured Outcome (April) ETF (BATS:APRZ) Stock Price Down 2.2% – Should You Sell?

TrueShares Structured Outcome (April) ETF (BATS:APRZ – Get Free Report) dropped 2.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $38.6207 and last traded at $38.0610. Approximately 197 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 6,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.9243.

TrueShares Structured Outcome (April) ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.18 million, a PE ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.88 and a 200-day moving average of $36.08.

About TrueShares Structured Outcome (April) ETF

The TrueShares Structured Outcome (April) ETF (APRZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period with uncapped gains, subject to strategy costs. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

