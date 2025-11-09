Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVF) Trading Down 8.2% – Should You Sell?

Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 8.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.03 and last traded at $8.03. Approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 4,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.75.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.70.

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates online digital property advertising and information portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms.

