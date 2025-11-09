Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Rating Increased to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Zumiez in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research cut shares of Zumiez from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Zumiez from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $18.00.

ZUMZ traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $21.71. 88,670 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,690. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.41 million, a PE ratio of -2,168.83 and a beta of 1.06. Zumiez has a 12 month low of $11.31 and a 12 month high of $24.37.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The apparel and footwear maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $214.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.53 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 0.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Zumiez has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.190-0.290 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Zumiez will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zumiez news, insider Chris K. Visser sold 5,618 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total transaction of $112,865.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 44,303 shares in the company, valued at $890,047.27. This trade represents a 11.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Liliana Gil Valletta sold 3,655 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total transaction of $77,851.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,380.20. The trade was a 33.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in Zumiez by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 47,304 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 13,894 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Zumiez by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,701 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Zumiez in the second quarter valued at $664,000. Monimus Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Zumiez by 100.4% during the 2nd quarter. Monimus Capital Management LP now owns 104,786 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $1,389,000 after buying an additional 52,486 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its holdings in Zumiez by 478.0% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 768,691 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $10,193,000 after acquiring an additional 635,691 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez Inc operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. The company provides hardgoods, including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. It operates stores in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

