Teads (NASDAQ:TEAD) Downgraded to Sell Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Teads (NASDAQ:TEAD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on TEAD. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Teads from $3.50 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Teads from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Teads in a research note on Friday. Citigroup dropped their target price on Teads from $3.90 to $3.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Teads in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.13.

Teads Trading Down 8.6%

NASDAQ:TEAD traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,239,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,796. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.57. Teads has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $7.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $69.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.28.

Teads (NASDAQ:TEAD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $318.77 million during the quarter. Teads had a negative return on equity of 9.14% and a negative net margin of 7.53%.

About Teads

Outbrain Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online content recommendation platform worldwide. It offers Outbrain Engage, a product suite for media partners that provides personalized feeds and data-driven recommendations, as well as a solution to maximize user engagement. The company’s Outbrain Engage solution also includes a web-based dashboard to manage and control various aspects of the platform, including content, formats, sources, frequency, and categories of ads delivered on their properties, as well as monetizes the content through customized data-driven advertising.

