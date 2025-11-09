Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) Downgraded to Sell Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on TYRA. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Raymond James Financial started coverage on Tyra Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Tyra Biosciences Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of TYRA stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $14.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,109. The company has a market capitalization of $764.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.46. Tyra Biosciences has a 1 year low of $6.42 and a 1 year high of $17.27.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50). Equities research analysts forecast that Tyra Biosciences will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Tyra Biosciences

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commodore Capital LP increased its holdings in Tyra Biosciences by 226.3% in the second quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 3,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,667,000 after buying an additional 2,150,000 shares in the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP grew its position in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 190.9% during the 1st quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 2,879,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889,829 shares during the period. Sio Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 94.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 810,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,754,000 after purchasing an additional 393,657 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Tyra Biosciences by 139.8% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 583,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,583,000 after purchasing an additional 340,142 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Tyra Biosciences by 346.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 372,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,569,000 after purchasing an additional 289,446 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyra Biosciences Company Profile

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology in the United States. The company offers SNÅP, a precision medicine platform that enables drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing therapies targeting oncology and genetically defined conditions.

Featured Stories

