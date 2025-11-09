224,800 Shares in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE Purchased by Midwest Trust Co

Midwest Trust Co acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 224,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,606,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NEE. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 45,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 1.7% during the second quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 506,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,162,000 after purchasing an additional 8,565 shares during the last quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 8.4% during the second quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 68,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,709,000 after purchasing an additional 5,261 shares during the period. Integrity Alliance LLC. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC. now owns 25,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 7,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 171.1% in the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 7,645 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 2.3%

NextEra Energy stock opened at $83.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $174.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.55. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.72 and a fifty-two week high of $87.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.00.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.09. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 24.72%.The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.5665 per share. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In related news, EVP Mark Lemasney sold 846 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $63,365.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 9,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,098.30. The trade was a 8.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Dunne sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total transaction of $707,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 62,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,393,510.56. The trade was a 13.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 23,028 shares of company stock valued at $1,738,973 in the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NEE shares. Melius Research upgraded shares of NextEra Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (down from $96.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 target price (up previously from $84.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (up previously from $77.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.22.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

