Bechtle (OTCMKTS:BECTY) Shares Down 13.3% – What’s Next?

Shares of Bechtle AG (OTCMKTS:BECTY – Get Free Report) were down 13.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.57 and last traded at $7.57. Approximately 756 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.73.

Separately, BNP Paribas raised shares of Bechtle from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.97 and its 200 day moving average is $8.94.

Bechtle AG provides information technology (IT) services primarily in Europe. The company operates through two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT, and training services for IT operation.

