Bechtle (OTCMKTS:BECTY) Shares Down 13.3% – What’s Next?

Posted by on Nov 9th, 2025

Shares of Bechtle AG (OTCMKTS:BECTYGet Free Report) were down 13.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.57 and last traded at $7.57. Approximately 756 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BNP Paribas raised shares of Bechtle from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BECTY

Bechtle Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.97 and its 200 day moving average is $8.94.

About Bechtle

(Get Free Report)

Bechtle AG provides information technology (IT) services primarily in Europe. The company operates through two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT, and training services for IT operation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bechtle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bechtle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.