Bechtle (OTCMKTS:BECTY) Shares Down 13.3% – What’s Next?

Shares of Bechtle AG (OTCMKTS:BECTY – Get Free Report) were down 13.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.57 and last traded at $7.57. Approximately 756 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.73.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, BNP Paribas raised shares of Bechtle from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.
Check Out Our Latest Report on BECTY
Bechtle Price Performance
About Bechtle
Bechtle AG provides information technology (IT) services primarily in Europe. The company operates through two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT, and training services for IT operation.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bechtle
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- AI Demand Is Coming—Is Microchip Technology Ready?
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Why Investors Have Flocked to 2 Unorthodox ETFs This Month
- What is a penny stock? A comprehensive guide
- Rivian’s Chart Says Go, But Some Analysts Still Say No
Receive News & Ratings for Bechtle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bechtle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.