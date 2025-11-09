Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $3.91 Million Stock Position in American Express Company $AXP

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 897.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,251 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 11,023 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the first quarter valued at about $1,454,667,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in American Express by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,025,562 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $4,849,777,000 after buying an additional 2,168,445 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in American Express by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,752,690 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,278,711,000 after buying an additional 965,221 shares during the last quarter. Provident Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 136.6% during the second quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 1,108,971 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $353,740,000 after buying an additional 640,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Express by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,843,893 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $12,334,299,000 after acquiring an additional 605,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 112,272 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.86, for a total transaction of $37,034,041.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 92,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,614,306.60. This trade represents a 54.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Elizabeth Rutledge sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.21, for a total transaction of $18,010,500.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer directly owned 85,577 shares in the company, valued at $30,825,691.17. This represents a 36.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 193,292 shares of company stock worth $65,363,878 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP opened at $368.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $339.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $314.36. The stock has a market cap of $254.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.27. American Express Company has a 12 month low of $220.43 and a 12 month high of $370.00.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 17th. The payment services company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.03 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 14.97%.The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.49 EPS. American Express has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.200-15.500 EPS. Equities analysts predict that American Express Company will post 15.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.01%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AXP shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $371.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of American Express from $277.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on American Express from $371.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $332.65.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

