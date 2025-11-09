Efficient Advisors LLC Has $1.76 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF $SCZ

Efficient Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,964 shares during the period. Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 118,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,224,000 after acquiring an additional 5,382 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 21,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 138,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,829,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $75.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.48 and its 200 day moving average is $73.32. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $56.64 and a 12-month high of $78.13. The stock has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.89.

