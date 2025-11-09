Brio Consultants LLC Has $47.51 Million Position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF $GTO

Brio Consultants LLC raised its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,013,133 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,774 shares during the quarter. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF comprises about 6.9% of Brio Consultants LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Brio Consultants LLC owned about 2.39% of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF worth $47,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 48.5% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Elios Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Elios Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stewardship Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 245,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,526,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Total Return Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GTO stock opened at $47.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.92. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $45.46 and a twelve month high of $48.01.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with the ability to invest in any number of fixed income securities with varying credit ratings, countries, and durations. GTO was launched on Feb 10, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.