Brio Consultants LLC Sells 1,253 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG

Brio Consultants LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,253 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 1.3% of Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $8,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at $2,171,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 22,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,582,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $215.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $215.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $169.32 and a 12 month high of $220.49.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

