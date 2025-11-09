Hartford Total Return Bond ETF $HTRB Position Increased by Brio Consultants LLC

Brio Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 462,523 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,191 shares during the period. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF comprises about 2.3% of Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Brio Consultants LLC owned about 0.77% of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF worth $15,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HTRB. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $141,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $353,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 839.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 9,414 shares during the period. Clarendon Private LLC lifted its position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Clarendon Private LLC now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $395,000.

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA HTRB opened at $34.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.93. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a one year low of $32.88 and a one year high of $34.82.

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Company Profile

The Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (HTRB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a wide array of global fixed income instruments considered attractive from a total-return perspective, with current income as a secondary goal.

