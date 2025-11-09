Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Realty Income Corporation $O

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of O. Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 1.3% during the second quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 10.7% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 2.3% during the second quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Realty Income by 3.5% during the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on O shares. Wolfe Research lowered Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Realty Income from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Realty Income from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI began coverage on Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total value of $664,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 19,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,920.73. The trade was a 36.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Stock Up 0.9%

Realty Income stock opened at $56.83 on Friday. Realty Income Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $50.71 and a fifty-two week high of $61.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. Realty Income had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Realty Income has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.250-4.270 EPS. Analysts predict that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.2695 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 299.07%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

