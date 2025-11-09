Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Has $1.08 Million Holdings in MidCap Financial Investment Corporation $MFIC

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:MFIC – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,220 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,112 shares during the quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. owned 0.09% of MidCap Financial Investment worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFIC. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MidCap Financial Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new position in MidCap Financial Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in MidCap Financial Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in MidCap Financial Investment by 88.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MidCap Financial Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 28.45% of the company’s stock.

MidCap Financial Investment Stock Performance

Shares of MidCap Financial Investment stock opened at $12.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.16 and its 200-day moving average is $12.51. MidCap Financial Investment Corporation has a one year low of $10.18 and a one year high of $14.74.

MidCap Financial Investment Announces Dividend

MidCap Financial Investment ( NASDAQ:MFIC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The business had revenue of $82.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.56 million. MidCap Financial Investment had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 30.79%. Equities analysts predict that MidCap Financial Investment Corporation will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 9th. MidCap Financial Investment’s payout ratio is currently 143.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MFIC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of MidCap Financial Investment from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded MidCap Financial Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of MidCap Financial Investment in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of MidCap Financial Investment in a report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $13.50 price objective on MidCap Financial Investment and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.42.

MidCap Financial Investment Profile

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (Former name Apollo Investment Corporation) is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

