Cloudflare, Inc. $NET Stock Holdings Lowered by Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. cut its position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,798 shares during the quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $2,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 1.1% during the second quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Cloudflare by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in Cloudflare by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC boosted its position in Cloudflare by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 1.9% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Citizens Jmp upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Cloudflare from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Cloudflare from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cloudflare

In related news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.65, for a total transaction of $3,159,750.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 998,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,244,077.45. The trade was a 1.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Hawkins sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.15, for a total transaction of $254,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 10,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,793,108.50. The trade was a 8.34% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 638,060 shares of company stock valued at $133,217,328 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $233.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $220.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.82. The company has a market cap of $81.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -776.77 and a beta of 2.10. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.24 and a 12-month high of $260.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $430.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.87 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 5.12%.Cloudflare’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Cloudflare has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.270-0.270 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 0.910-0.910 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cloudflare Company Profile

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

