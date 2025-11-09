Global X MLP ETF $MLPA Shares Purchased by Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. owned 0.11% of Global X MLP ETF worth $2,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MLPA. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 108,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,788,000 after buying an additional 5,327 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global X MLP ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $685,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 22,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its position in Global X MLP ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 249,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,274,000 after acquiring an additional 17,600 shares during the period.

Stock Down 1.8%

MLPA stock opened at $47.68 on Friday. Global X MLP ETF has a 52-week low of $45.09 and a 52-week high of $54.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.44.

About Global X MLP ETF

The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

