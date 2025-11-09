Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Sells 1,444 Shares of Celsius Holdings Inc. $CELH

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. reduced its stake in Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,444 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Celsius were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Celsius in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Celsius by 1,476.0% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Celsius by 939.8% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Services bought a new position in Celsius in the first quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Celsius during the second quarter valued at $75,000. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Celsius alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Celsius from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $72.00 target price on shares of Celsius and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Celsius from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Celsius from $76.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 17th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.95.

Celsius Stock Performance

CELH stock opened at $41.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Celsius Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.10 and a 12-month high of $66.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 112.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.34.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $725.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.68 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 36.88% and a net margin of 7.91%.The company’s revenue was up 172.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Jarrod Langhans sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 99,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,449,755. The trade was a 4.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $2,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 221,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,827,812.50. This trade represents a 15.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,581,975. 2.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Celsius

(Free Report)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CELH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.