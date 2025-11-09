Maciej Kurzymski Sells 13,105 Shares of Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Stock

Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BEGet Free Report) insider Maciej Kurzymski sold 13,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.09, for a total transaction of $1,888,299.45. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 93,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,439,130.21. This trade represents a 12.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Maciej Kurzymski also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, September 16th, Maciej Kurzymski sold 2,474 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total value of $174,342.78.

Bloom Energy Stock Down 0.8%

NYSE:BE opened at $135.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 751.17, a PEG ratio of 76.19 and a beta of 3.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Bloom Energy Corporation has a 1-year low of $11.02 and a 1-year high of $147.82.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BEGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $519.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.18 million. Bloom Energy had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 0.84%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Corporation will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Graticule Asia Macro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bloom Energy in the third quarter worth about $402,494,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,821,000. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 177.4% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,392,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,167 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,807,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,726,000 after buying an additional 1,240,819 shares during the period. Finally, Elemental Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bloom Energy during the third quarter worth $101,720,000. 77.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Bloom Energy to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird set a $157.00 price objective on Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Bloom Energy to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Bloom Energy to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bloom Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.65.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

