Maciej Kurzymski Sells 13,105 Shares of Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Stock

Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) insider Maciej Kurzymski sold 13,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.09, for a total transaction of $1,888,299.45. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 93,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,439,130.21. This trade represents a 12.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Maciej Kurzymski also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, September 16th, Maciej Kurzymski sold 2,474 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total value of $174,342.78.
Bloom Energy Stock Down 0.8%
NYSE:BE opened at $135.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 751.17, a PEG ratio of 76.19 and a beta of 3.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Bloom Energy Corporation has a 1-year low of $11.02 and a 1-year high of $147.82.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Graticule Asia Macro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bloom Energy in the third quarter worth about $402,494,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,821,000. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 177.4% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,392,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,167 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,807,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,726,000 after buying an additional 1,240,819 shares during the period. Finally, Elemental Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bloom Energy during the third quarter worth $101,720,000. 77.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Bloom Energy to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird set a $157.00 price objective on Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Bloom Energy to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Bloom Energy to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bloom Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.65.
Bloom Energy Company Profile
Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.
